Thomas Edward "Tom" Deeb, II
Crestline - Thomas Edward Deeb, II, passed away November 5, 2020 in his rural Crestline home. He was 42.
Born January 4, 1978 in Wabash, IN to Thomas E. and Doris A. (Fyffe) Deeb, he was graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in 1996, and was a Mansfield area resident most of his life.
Though he had recently taken a position with PPG in Crestline, Tom worked most of life with Hi-Point Firearms - a firm his father founded in Mansfield in 1992.
Remembered as an excellent provider, hard worker, and generous to a fault, Tom was a loving husband and father.
Tom was a collector. He loved comic books (especially Wolverine and Silversurfer) and sports cards, and his trips to Comic-Con always resulted additions to his collection of autographs. Tom didn't buy to trade - he bought to hoard. Many in his collection are "Certified Collectible Group" 9 and higher.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Delena C. (Heater) Deeb, son Alec Deeb training with the US Army Special Services (of which Tom was so proud), step-sons G. Steven (Rachael) Yingling of Vanceburg, KY and Brett Yingling (Amber) of Galion; step granddaughter Maya Yingling; half brother Tom (Kelly) Saunders, half sister Michelle (Scott) Simonson, half sister Keri Petersen, half sister Jody (John) Beidelschies, sister Jessica (Dustin) Seitz, sister Mychal Deeb, step sister Alisha (Dustin) Sqrow, half brother David Deeb and half brother James Deeb; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and half brother Bryan Miller.
Though the Deeb family will be holding no public services at this time, they ask that you remember Tom in your heart. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family with Compassionate Cremation services.
