Thomas Edward "Tom" Young



Mansfield - The Apostle Paul knew his earthly time was at hand when he wrote his second epistle to Timothy: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith..." And these words apply to Tom Young. Like Paul, there is in store a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to him - and to all who long for his appearing.



Thomas Edward Young went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 71.



He was born December 19, 1947 in Shelby to parents Duane "Bud" & Bonnie (Campbell) Young. After he was graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1965, he proudly served his country by joining the US Navy.



A beautiful young lady named Rebecca Collier caught his eye and the pair were married on April 11, 1981.



Tom worked at GM over 30 years. His favorite jobs included working on the mowing crew and as a tow motor operator, until retiring in 2008. He was a member at Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church. Having completed the Theological Practorium through the Grace Brethren denomination, he began his relentless pursuit of God's word, not just for himself but to be able to share with others. This pursuit culminated in the writing of his own blog entitled "Grace and Truth" which reached people all over the world. TYoung78.blogspot.com Recently he had been attending Ashland Grace Brethren Church.



In spare time, he was an avid golfer, no matter the weather. He also enjoyed being on his tractors, he would even mow the neighbors' yards just for his own enjoyment. But above all, Tom cherished his family and any time he could spend with them and his beloved fur-baby Coco who was by his side until the end.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Becky Young; children Shelly (Blair) Sturts, John-Mark (Megan) Young, Andrew (Carolyn) Young; grandchildren Zane, Clay, Emma, Olivia, Bella, Nash, Landrie, Caleb and Kate; siblings Bob (Marianne) Young, Steve (Kay) Young, Ann (Jeff) Williams and Kay Cochran; his mother-in-law Lois Gotterbarm; parents-in-law Myron & Pat Collier; sister-in-law Betsy (Mark) Lutz; numerous nieces nephews and extended family.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by brother Jon Young; brother-in-law Jim Cochran; father-in-law Robert Gotterbarm.



The Young family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Tom's life will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Les Vnasdale will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



Contributions in Tom's memory to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or Hospice of NCO may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at



SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary