|
|
Thomas "Tom" Hopkins
Lucas - Thomas Eugene Hopkins passed away April 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.
He was born September 5, 1939 in Agosta, Ohio to parents John & Ruth (Osborne) Hopkins. He grew up in Marion and graduated from Harding High School.
Tom married Jeanne Leonard in St. Joseph, Michigan on August 11, 1972, after the two met at a bowling alley he visited while working nearby. Tom worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 688 out of Mansfield for over 50 years, until retiring in 2001. Through his employment with the IBEW, Tom worked on numerous job sites across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia.
He was known for his unique sense of humor, tinkering with anything mechanical, and his love for his family. Tom researched his own genealogy for many years and established a family reunion gathering that has been held consistently for the last twenty years.
In his spare time, he liked to work on his golf swing, pan for gold, and was an avid sports fan. As a young man, Tom learned to fish with his father on Lake Erie, and later participated in many bass fishing tournaments during the years he was active with the Clear Fork Valley Bassmasters. Tom also enjoyed hunting, reloading, and regularly competed in shooting matches at local gun clubs.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne Hopkins; children Michelle (William) Rice of Marion, Jeffrey Hopkins of Willoughby Hills, Suzanne Hopkins of Cincinnati; grandchildren Michael (Crystal) Leslie, Nicholas Leslie, Dustin Kyle Rice, and William Tyler Rice (Lindsay Vance) all of Marion, Kyle (Megan) Hopkins and Amanda Hopkins of LaRue; sister Patricia Leffler of Caledonia; nephews Steve (Kathy) Leffler of Mt. Gilead, John "Larry" (Elaine) Leffler of Marion, and a large extended family, including 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his son Andrew Hopkins, brother Johnny Hopkins, and brother-in-law John "Jack" Leffler.
Although no public service will be held in Thomas' memory at this time, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way until they are able to host a memorial service at a later date.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to .
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Thomas' family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020