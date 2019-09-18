|
Thomas J. Haun
Galloway - Thomas J. Haun, 64 formerly of Ashland passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was born in Shelby on April 26, 1955 and was the son of David and Matilda (Precht) Haun. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw, and a beloved brother that will be greatly missed by all. His grandchildren were the light of his life and brought him so much joy.
He graduated from Shelby H.S. in 1973. He served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2016 after 37 years as a Letter Carrier in Mansfield.
He enjoyed the outdoors, sporting events, reading, traveling, beach vacation, and time with his family.
He is a member of Marantha Baptist Church in Hilliard where he works in Awana and with the Toddlers. He was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church in Ashland.
He is survived by the love of his life, Julie (Reuer) Haun who he married on July 17, 1991. He is also survived by two sons, Josh (Heidi) Frymier of Galloway, Kraig (Angie Donjuan) Frymier of Huntington Beach, CA; four grandchildren, Mia Donjuan, Darby Frymier, Sienna Frymier and Hadden Frymier; brothers and sisters, Judy (Mark) Carroll of Kent, Andy and Matt Haun of Mansfield, Steve Haun of Shelby, Gail (Karen) Haun of Moundsville, WV, Cindy (Dean) Thomas of Delaware, Christine (Larry) Brown of Plymouth; brother and sister in laws, Jackie (Jeff) Mullet of Spencer, Joyce ( Delbert) McArdle of Polk, Jill (Joe) Kopchak of Simpsonville, SC, James (Brenda) Reuer of Nova, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was proceeded in death by his father and mother in law, Jack and June Reuer and a lifetime friend, Smitty Love.
A Celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 at Trinity Baptist Church in Ashland with Pastor Richard Grilley officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to the service with a lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Ashland or the .
Tidd Family Funeral Home in Hilliard is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019