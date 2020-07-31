Thomas J. Hoffman
Crestline - Thomas Jerome Hoffman, 77, of Crestline, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the Crestline Nursing Home, Crestline after a long illness.
Tom was born in Crestline on November 10, 1942 to the late George and Stella (Albright) Hoffman. He married Mary (Vuich) Hoffman on April 15, 1983, and she survives him.
Tom worked for the City of Crestline as Safety Service Director, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, where he volunteered as the caretaker for St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msg. Leo W. Frye Council #2642, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, both of Crestline.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his three sons; Todd Hoffman, Crestline, Ty (Rita Weise) Hoffman, Phoenix, AZ; Michael Croft, Columbus; his daughter Lori Croft, Gainesville, FL; five grandchildren, Luke (Olivia) Hoffman; Zach Abolverdi; Alex Abolverdi; Foster Abolverdi, and Jack Hopkins, numerous great grandchildren, his brother, George (Ruth) Hoffman, nieces and nephews, and mother-in-law, Martha Flohr.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie (Bailey) Hoffman who he married on November 12, 1960, and she passed away on October 2, 1982. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Andrea "Sweet Pea" Hopkins; his daughter-in-law, Laurie (Laribee) Hoffman; his grandson, Caine Hoffman; his brother, John "Hans" Hoffman; and his sister, Bonnie Hoffman.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St, Crestline, with Fr. Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home.
.
