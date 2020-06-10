Thomas J. Tracey
Thomas J. Tracey

Mansfield - Thomas J. Tracey, 61 years old of Mansfield and formerly of Elyria, Ohio passed away at Ohio Health and Wellness Center in Mansfield, Ohio on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Tom was born on March 27, 1959 in Elyria. He was graduate of Elyria Catholic High School. He has resided in Mansfield for the past 30 years. He was previously employed by ABC Warehouse in Mansfield, Ohio and retired on disability. He loved NASCAR, Ohio State football, the Browns, Cavs and Indians. He loved boating on Lake Erie and watching the sunset.

Surviving him are two sisters, Kim Ach (Gilbert) of Elyria and Barbara Kinnard of Shreveport, LA; three nephews, Teddy, Jimmy and Scott; and three nieces, Megan, Christina and Kaylee.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Helen (nee Bridges) and James "Ted" Tracey and two brothers, Joseph Patrick Tracey and Grant Michael Tracey.

Friends will be received at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. The Reverend Father Charles Diedrick, Pastor of St. Mary Church, Elyria will officiate.

Memorial contributions are requested to the National Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Ave. East, Cleveland, Ohio 44155

To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence go to www.reichlinroberts.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
