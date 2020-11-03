1/1
Thomas K. Yetzer
1930 - 2020
Thomas K. Yetzer

Shelby - Thomas Yetzer, age 90, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Born July 10, 1930 to Urban and Hattie Yetzer, he had been a 90 year resident of Walnut St. in Shelby. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Shelby High School and a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Tom worked locally- initially at the Depot, then GAF (aka Business Forms) in the maintenance department and for the Shelby Park Commission after retirement. Tom served as Second Ward Councilman for several terms. For many he volunteered his time cutting the grass at the Shelby Helpline Ministries.

Family meant everything to Tom. In 65 years of marriage, he and Janet provided Sunday night dinners at their home for anyone who wanted to come. For many years, a backyard volleyball game took place in the summer months. Tom always loved children and loved when the grandchildren, great grandchildren and neighborhood kids were around. Since 8 children weren't enough, Tom and Janet also hosted 7 Foreign Exchange students.

He is survived by his daughters Carole Weidman of Linwood, NJ; Barb (Jeff) Harper of Willard; Betty-Liz Yetzer and Larry Kramer of Findlay; Judy (Mike) Caporini of Shelby; and Monica Thompson of Jamesburg, NJ; sons Chet (Jean) Yetzer of Shelby; Tom (Char) Yetzer of Shelby and Jerry (Judy) Yetzer of Wadsworth. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marge (Dick) Riley of Georgia; two brothers Robert Yetzer of Mansfield and Jim (Betty) Yetzer of Shelby; three sisters-in-law Kathe, Mary and Joan Yetzer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Janet A. Yetzer; granddaughter Ashley Yetzer; two sisters, Patricia Reece and Mary Eileen Metzger, three brothers, Charles, Harold and Richard Yetzer; son-in-law Danny Pugh; sisters-in-law Mary Houpt, Marlene Misamore and Sabina Rice and brother-in-law Darwin Stine.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Wednesday October 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church , 29 W. St., Shelby, OH 44875.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
