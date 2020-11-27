Thomas L. Spangler
Shelby - Thomas L. Spangler, age 77, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 in the hospice wing of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Tom was born May 4, 1943 in Ontario, Ohio to the late Roscoe W. and Ruth L. (Clark) Spangler. He was a graduate of Ontario High School and furthered his education at Bowling Green State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in education. Tom was a sports buff and enjoyed both spectating and playing. Golf was his game of choice to play but he was an avid follower of the Shelby Whippets, especially basketball, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, and the Cleveland teams- the Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He also thoroughly enjoyed traveling and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Shelby.
Tom loved his family, especially his twin grandbabies, and enjoyed every minute spent with them. Surviving are his wife: Susan M. (Patterson) Spangler whom he wed on June 27, 1973; his daughter: Jennifer and Nick Snyder of Delaware; his precious grandbabies: Jack Thomas and Sloane Michele; his brother and his partner: Richard Spangler and Thomas Reiderman of Akron; and his brother-in-law: Larry Patterson of Denver. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter: Mary Michele Spangler; a sister: Patricia Spangler; and his mother and father-in-law: Pat and Mary Patterson.
Tom's funeral services will be private and will be officiated by his friend and golfing buddy, Rev. Jerry Rhea. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters, %Cathy Dodge, 145 Mansfield Avenue, Apt #7, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or to First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway, Shelby, Ohio 44875.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com
or by leaving a comment on Tom's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral
.