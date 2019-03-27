|
|
Thomas L. Swihart
Mansfield - Thomas L. Swihart passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield. He was 69.
He was born Sept. 30, 1949 in Knox County to parents Orren and Helen (Shaffer) Swihart. He was graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1967, where he is a member of the Fredericktown Athletic Hall of Fame. An avid sports lover, he played semi-pro football with the Bellville Wheels from '71-'74. He loved baseball and always dreamed of playing for the Cleveland Indians. Tom could recall sports trivia like a pro, even the lesser known players stats.
Tom worked at Westinghouse, and Madison Schools before his retirement in 2012.
Described as humble, Tom was never boastful of his talent. Blessed with kindness, he never had an ill word to say about anyone.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruthie (Riehle) Swihart of Mansfield, whom he married Dec. 9, 2005; daughters Jackie Swihart of PA, and Jennifer (Jason) Nagel of Blanchester; grandchildren William and Ella Nagel, 2 stepdaughters and a stepson, numerous step grandchildren; brother David (Joyce) Swihart of Mt. Vernon, sister Nancy (Bill) Stone of Henryville, IN, sister-in-law Linda Swihart of Mt. Vernon; and special friends the Rick Haynes family, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steven Swihart.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019