Thomas Lee (Bug) Mathews
Mansfield - Thomas Lee (Bug) Mathews, Sr., 76, of Mansfield, went home to rest on August 22, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on May 4, 1944 in Brownsville, Tennessee. He was the son of Oscar and Velma Mathews.
Thomas came to Mansfield at an early age. He attended Mansfield City Schools. He worked for Empire Detroit Steel and R R Donnelley in Willard, Ohio. You could always find Thomas on his front porch, people watching. He was always ready for a friendly heated conversation with anyone who would dare to indulge. Thomas also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and fishing. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He enjoyed the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns.
Surviving are his son, Thomas Lee (Weegie) Mathews, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Karla Mathews and Tanya Morgan both of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Kristopher, Bryce (Anela) Brittannia, Khayree, Taqiyy and Solange; ten great grandchildren; sisters, Rosie Mae Powell and Nadine Miller both of Richmond, California, Elizabeth Mack of Mansfield, and Lavonda Kaye (Richard) Isby of Maumee, Ohio; brothers, Curtis (Connie) Mathews of Petersburg, Virginia, Kenneth E. Mathews of Lima, Tyrone (Diane) Mathews, Larry J. (Maryanne) Mathews and Anthony Mathews all of Mansfield.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Katsie (Selmon) Mathews; two grandsons, Curtis and Tyrone; and two brothers, Robert L. Mathews and Audie Mathews.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Hans Lang with additional visitation one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com