Thomas M. Janes
Mansfield - Thomas M. Janes, 72, of Mansfield, died Tuesday April 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 7, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio to John & Annabelle (White) Janes, Tom has been a Mansfield resident for the last 60 years. He was a graduate of Madison High School class of 1965. Tom worked as a truck driver for 40 years, most recently for USF Holland, retiring in 2009.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening and working in the yard.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pat (Miller) Janes; son, Robert Hildebrand of Mansfield; two daughters, Angie (Shawn) Sampsel of Mansfield and Kelli (Jefe) Gabat of Lexington, KY; five granddaughters, Alison (Jordan) Hamrick, Tiffany Hildebrand, Haley Sampsel, Taylor Sampsel and Maya Gabat; great granddaughter, Willow Hamrick and brother, Don (Charlotte) Janes of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and memorial contribution in his memory may be made to the donor's choice.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020