Thomas M. Nichols
Mansfield - Thomas M. Nichols, 84, of Mansfield, got up early Sunday morning November 29, 2020 and went to worship Jesus in person, something he had looked forward to for over 50 years.
Tom was born May 23, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Robert and Barbara (Jones) Nichols. As a math teacher, he shared his love of math with students at Crestview, Howard, Lucas and St. Peter's Catholic Schools. Tom also taught at North Central State College for 18 years where he could often be heard sharing math jokes. Tom was a devoted member of Grace Fellowship Church where he assisted as the bookkeeper and treasurer for more than 20 years. Tom never met a stranger and could always be found sharing the love of Jesus and serving others. He married the love of his life, Judy on December 17, 1972. The two shared almost 48 blissful years of marriage together and raised two children who were the light of his life. Tom loved "playing in the dirt" in his vegetable garden and especially loved his roses.
He leaves behind his wife, Judy (Halstead) Nichols; his son, Thomas Andrew (Kristine) Nichols of Mansfield; his daughter, Catherine (Andrew) Burleigh of Lancaster; his grandchildren, Asher, Clara, and Thea Nichols, Sophia, Micah, and Hannah Burleigh; his siblings, Sandra G. (James) Bertz of Scottsdale, Arizona; his twin brother, John R. "Jack" Nichols of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and his brother, James R. (Patricia) Nichols of Green Valley, Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nichols.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church or Mansfield Christian School. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Nichols family.
