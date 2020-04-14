|
|
Thomas Michael Moyer
Moyer, Thomas Michael, 73, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. He was born January 26, 1947 in Zanesville Ohio; the son of Meryl and Louanna Moyer. He attended Bishop Rosecrans High School and excelled in the sports of Pole Vaulting and FootBall. Thomas worked at several energy plants in Ohio and Florida through his 39-year career; he retired from TECO/Big Bend Plant in 2006. Thomas was a devout Catholic. He was the proud father of Christy, Michael, Susan, and Cynthia, including their spouses and their children.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Denise of 15 years and her family. Together they kept the faith and trusted in God's divine will for the path that this earthly life provided. "Jesus WE trust in YOU Always!"
Thomas is survived by siblings Jean (Bill) Good, Marlene Peyton, William (Vonda) Moyer and Donald (Evelyn) Moyer and many nieces and nephews.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; David (Judy) Moyer - brother and sister-in-law and Marilyn (Ray) Touvell - sister and brother-in-law.
A funeral Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview Florida will take place on April 21, 2020, Tuesday at 10:30am EST. The Mass will be LIVE STREAMED through St. Stephen Catholic Church FACEBOOK video option.
In lieu of flowers: memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church ~ Memorial Fund 10118 Saint Stephen Circle, Riverview FL 33569 in Thomas's honor. https://www.serenitymeadows.com/obituary/thomas-moyer
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020