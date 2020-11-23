Thomas P. Willis
Ashland - Thomas P. Willis, 79, of Ashland, died peacefully, Friday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born December 1, 1940 in Woodsfield to George and Thelma {Atkinson} Willis.
He married Dolores "Dee" Crowe on January 18, 1964. She passed on December 10, 2019.
Thomas was a truck driver for Falcon for many years. He enjoyed listening to classical music, working on sudoku, and spending time with his family.
Thomas will be deeply missed by his children Jennifer Weikle of Mansfield, Phillip (Sue Ann) Willis of Chippewa Lake, Jeanine (Mike) Bidinger of Wooster, Lorie (Scott) Plieninger of Ontario, Jason (Michelle) Willis of Dublin, Jeremy (Ashley) Willis of Wesley Chapel, FL; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Pat Skok of Ashland and Janice K. (Richard) Lumbatis of Lewisville
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, brother Bob Willis, sisters Inez Dalrymple, Doris Mosher and Norma Miller.
Per Thomas' request, no services will be held. Roberts Funeral Home-Ashland Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Ashland County Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Manor Activity Department at 747 S. Mount Vernon Ave, Loudonville, OH 44842.