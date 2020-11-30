Thomas Scott "Tommy" Hull
Tiffin - Thomas Scott "Tommy" Hull, 60, was lifted by the Angels to Heaven Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital following a brief illness. Tommy and his sister, Cathy, who passed away August 17, 2020 in Mansfield, can now be together once more. Both succumbed from COVID-19.
Tommy was born August 18, 1960 in Mansfield, Ohio.
God made sure Tommy enjoyed his life. Tacos were one of his favorite foods. So much so, that he was nicknamed "Taco" by his fellow residents and staff. His nurse knew better than to forget another delight, chocolate pudding, when it was time for his meds. Tommy loved McDonald's hamburgers, a treat he enjoyed when mother visited. He affectionately called her "Hamburger". Like one of the well known TV characters, Tommy had his "spot" on the couch. No one else dared to sit there when it was time to watch TV. His greatest joy was being outdoors near the water. Riding in a boat and leaning over to let the water run through his fingers was like being in Heaven.
Dear Tommy will be sorely missed by his mother and step father, Joan and Richard Trease of Lexington; his aunts and uncles, Sue and Ken Conaway of Mansfield and Phyllis and Talmadge Gee of Roundup, Montana; many cousins; and his many friends and staff that cared for him.
Besides, Cathy, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Martha McDanel and his uncle, Edward McDanel.
A graveside service conducted by Rev. Christopher R. Thomas will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3. 2020 in Bellville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Diamond Hills Baptist Church.
