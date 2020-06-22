Thomas Scott Oswalt
Perrysville - Thomas Scott Oswalt, 62, of Perrysville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his home following a short illness.
He was born August 29, 1957 in Ashland to John and Joanne (Neff) Oswalt.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Scott served four years and was ever proud to serve in the armed forces.
On December 12, 1981 he married Kathy Gallion with whom he celebrated 38 years.
Tom worked in construction his whole life as a heavy machine operator.
He was an avid NASCAR fan following Terry Lebonte and Ryan Newman. When he wasn't following a race, Scott liked watching Gun Smoke and the Andy Griffith Show. In his younger days, he loved mud running and getting dirty, more recently he spent time in the garage working on cars, garden tractors and tinkering in all kinds of projects.
Genuine, Scott was a softie at heart working real hard not to let anyone know it. He was never able to convince Kathy and his two daughters who knew he would drop anything to come help them.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Oswalt of Perrysville, daughters Abby (Steven Hill) Oswalt of Sacramento, CA, and Connie (Jack) Scoles of St. Louisville; two granddaughters Reese and Josie Scoles; parents John and Joanne Oswalt of Perrysville; brother John "Buck" Oswalt, Jr. (Angela) of Butler; and nieces and nephews Cody, Ashley, Kendall and Devyn Oswalt along with extended family members.
Scott was preceded in death by his sister Peggy Sue Oswalt in 2018.
Friends may call Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1-3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 3 pm. Burial with military honors by the Perrysville VFW Post #8586and Loudonville American Legion will be in Greenlawn Union Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Scott may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist the family.
Please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory and watch Scott's tribute video.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.