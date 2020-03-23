|
Thomas Stickler
Mansfield - Tom "Stickman" Stickler passed away in his sleep on March 11, 2020 in Tempe, AZ while visiting friends. He was born in Mansfield, OH to Max S. and Doris M. (Kiraly) Stickler on November 25, 1949.
Tom lived life on his own terms, leading to some very interesting stories which he was always glad to share. He loved camping, fishing, photographing beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and Rolling Rock Bee. He adored his daughter and son-in-law and 2 grandsons.
He was kind, generous and fun. Despite the fact that his height could sometimes intimidate people, his gentle nature soon won them over. Tom never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who ever knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter Sara (Sean) Stickler McQueen of Redondo Beach, CA; grandsons Corbin and Grant McQueen of Redondo Beach, CA; his sister Jeannine Stickler of Mansfield, OH; his brother Jeff Stickler of Logan, OH; and many cousins and special friends, too many to name.
He will be cremated in Tempe, AZ. A farewell "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020