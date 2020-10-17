Thomas "Tim" W. Bair
Mansfield - Thomas "Tim" W. Bair, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mansfield Memorial Homes.
Tim was born November 21, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Albert and Evangeline (Majoy) Bair. A proud United States Veteran, Tim served in World War II in the Pacific Area on Tinian Island in the Marianas with the United States Marine Corp. A people person, Tim never met a stranger. He was a member of the Grace Street VFW and Amvets, and was active in other veteran's clubs. Tim loved sports and walking.
He is survived by his wife, Frances (Jacobs) Bair; his children, Kathy (Jerry) Coder, Michael (Susan) Bair, and Deb (Doug) Metcalf; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his brother, Albert (Renee) Bair. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his son, Russell Bair; and his brother, Raymond (Helen) Bair.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may gather prior to the service at the church from 10:00-11:00 am. Tim will be laid to rest at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Street VFW. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Bair family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com