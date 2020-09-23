Thomas W. "Tom" Heckman
Mount Gilead - Thomas W. "Tom" Heckman, age 82, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Morrow County Hospital.
On June 4, 1938, Tom was born in Wilmerding, PA, a son of the late John Nelson and Edna Mae (McCutcheon) Heckman.
A man of faith, Tom was a long time member of the Gilead Friends Church.
He worked most of his adult life as a machinist for Gorman-Rupp in Mansfield, from where he retired.
Tom enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting. He liked being in the air learning to fly planes. He also spent a lot of time tinkering with and repairing old cars. He had a large collection of comic books and cars.
Tom always said we have two things in this world, our word and our name. If either is bad then we have nothing. At times he could be stubborn, stern and set in his ways. He was always an honest, hard-working man who would do anything he could to help others, especially his family who he loved dearly.
Tom will be dearly missed by his four children: Debbie (Jeff) Eastridge of Kings Mountain, NC, Thomas Heckman Jr. of PA, Thor Rocklund of Mount Gilead, Ted (Jennifer) Heckman of Sandusky; 10 grandchildren: Jenny (Bruce) Breisch, Jeremy (Leigh) Eastridge, Christopher Heckman, Nikki (Larry) Roth, Benjamin Heckman, Kristian Cox, Matthew Heckman, Samantha Heckman, Tyler Collier, Emma Hall, Heath Heckman; eight great-grandchildren: Jacob Roth, Eva Heckman, Olivia Heckman, Bruce Breisch, Leah Breisch, Jensen Eastridge, Mckinley Eastridge, Maelorie Heckman; and a sister, Mary Louise (Frank) Barazda of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2003 by his first wife and mother of his children, Evonadelle M. "Bonnie" (Tresh) Heckman; his second wife in 2013, Edna Mae Baughman Heckman; a brother, Toby Heckman; and four sisters: Sissy Parsons, Marlene Wright, Mabel Henry and Barbara Jean Jubeck.
Tom's family will greet friends from 12 Noon - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
