Thomas "Tom" W. Keen
Mansfield - Thomas "Tom" W. Keen, 79, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Tom was born June 10, 1940 in Swords Creek, Virginia. He was the son of Bill and Martha (Plaster) Keen.
Tom was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for more than 45 years. A christian man with a strong faith, Tom was baptized by Brother Roger Keen and was a member of Elm Street Freewill Baptist Church. Laughter was found often when Tom was around as he loved to joke and was quick witted. Tom never met a stranger, and could always hold a conversation about anything, his topics were endless. He was a devoted family man who loved and cherished his wife, his children, and loved spoiling his grandchildren. He was an avid NASCAR fan with his favorite driver being Kyle Busch, and was a faithful Michigan fan but we won't hold that against him.
Tom leaves behind to cherish many fond memories his wife of 37 years, Janet (Looker) Keen; his sons, Tom Keen Jr., David (Maribel) Estep, and Kevin Estep; his daughter, Melissa (James) Bayles; his grandchildren, Jason Keen, Alicia (Josh) Applegate, Tori Keen, Ariel Estep, Ethan Estep, Maddison Bowman, Matthew Bowman, Robert Perry, Gavin Bayles, and Kali Bayles; his great-grandchildren, Alec Keen, Luke Morrison, Vayda Applegate, and Lennon Applegate; his sister, Joyce (Ralph) Childress; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Wilma Keen, Bill and Verda Caplinger, Barbara Muir, and Patrick Gentile; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Charlie Keen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Keen; and his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Gary Schorr, and Richard Looker Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-9:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Bruce Copley will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Tom will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019