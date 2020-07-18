1/1
Thomas Wayne "Doc" Dotson
Buter - Thomas Wayne "Doc" Dotson, 62, of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Due to his father's military career, Tom was born October 23, 1957 in Okinawa, Japan. Just a few years later, his family relocated back to the U.S.

Raised in a musical family, from a young age, Tom was surrounded by music. A self-taught guitarist, he was unashamed to turn up the volume when practicing. He played Bass and acoustic guitars and sang backup. Tom was a member of the band Marshall Law (consisting of close family). Recently he played for Never Surrender. Tom was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and brother. He introduced his daughters to rock and country music.

Tom owned and managed Docs Computer Systems located in Mansfield.

On February 13, 1980 he married Sonia Dailey.

Tom loved the outdoors, either golfing, fishing or hunting. With the help of his family, Tom enjoyed and tended to his raised gardens each year.

He was a jokester who had a quick wit. Tom never complained especially within the past year, while battling cancer.

He is survived by his wife Sonia Dotson of Butler; daughters Cody Dotson, Thomasina Dotson, Jennifer Johnson (Harvey Robinson), and Lindsey Flynn; grandchildren Whitney Cooley, Breven Barnett, Montel Dixon, Nevaeh Stockdale, Vaughan Miller; great grandchildren Harper and Leonidas Scarborough, and Ariella Camp; siblings Barbara (Leroy) Huvler, Donna (Harry) Mowry, Debbie (Frank) Waltz, Edward Dotson (Carolyn Slattery), Sonny Dotson, Sr. (Debbie Gallik).

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Thelma Jane Dotson.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Bunkerhill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist Tom's family with funeral expenses (please make checks payable to: Snyder Funeral Homes).

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
