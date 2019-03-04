|
Thurman E. "Old Goat" Hale Sr.
Marblehead - Thurman E. "Old Goat" Hale Sr., 90, of Marblehead, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Northside Otterbein. Thurman was born in Garrett, Kentucky on October 18, 1928. He was the son of Albert and Nila (Dyer) Hale.
Thurman and his family walked to Mansfield in the 30's, and he lived most of his life in Mansfield. After retirement, he lived in Foley, Alabama for more than 25 years. Thurman retired as a machinist with over forty years of service with Detroit Empire Steel, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In his younger years, Thurman and his wife, Joan, were dedicated members of the VFW, Eagles, Moose and the American Legion. Full of life and onery as can be, Thurman was affectionately known by many as "Old Goat". He enjoyed the company of others and loved to talk with others. He loved being outdoors: walking, frisbee throwing, camping and traveling.
He was survived by his daughter, Nila (David) Jordan; son, Thurman (Nancy) Hale Jr.; grandchildren, Alicia (Keith) Weaver, Ashley (Chris) Swain, Rachel (Robert) Kilts, Janelle (Nick) Mundy, and Marian (Kory) Knapp; nine great-grandchildren; his sisters, Helen Stone and Wanda (Dee) Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife whom he married in 1952, Joan (Keiser) Hale; great-grandson, Christian Lang; and ten brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00 pm. Jeff Hubschman will officiate the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park with Bellville American Legion Post 535 performing military honors. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Thurman to Stein Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019