Timothy David Cline
Ashland - Timothy David Cline, 53 of Ashland, Ohio passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Ohio State
Wexner Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1967 the son of Duane and Marliyn Gongwer Cline.
Tim married his high school sweetheart Tami Browne Cline on November 4, 1989 and had two wonderful sons together, Tyler (Stephanie) Cline and Trevor Cline, and like a daughter to him, Ka'ena Calzo. Also surviving him along with his parents, Duane and Marliyn, are his father and mother in law, Frank and Nancy Browne, brother-in-laws, Brad Browne, and Kevin (Joanne) Browne, nephews, Shane Hiller, Bryce (Ashley), Oliver and Anders Hiller, Austin Browne, Cody Browne, Matt Mclean, niece, Ashley (Jonah) Willow, Piper and Kalani Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcie Cline Hiller, and grandparents, David and Nellie Gongwer and Clarence and Geraldine Cline.
Tim also leaves behind close friends, Mark Cline, Brian Cline, Sean Owens, Jaime Schoenian Scott Derkez, Jeff Hannan, Matt Olivieri, John Hoffner, Tony Chirico and many more uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Tim was a 1985 graduate of Hillsdale High School, where he played basketball, cross country and baseball. He enjoyed watching Trevor coach on Friday nights. He graduated from North Central College with an associates degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tim was employed by Gorman Rupp Co. Mansfield in 1989. Tim held many positions
over the years but finished in Sales as Product Manager of Engine Driven Products.
Tim was employed at Gorman Rupp for 31 years. He had the best time traveling the United States for the company meeting so many people through GR, he consisered them all friends and family!!
Tim's love for his family was amazing! He traveled the country watching his boys play baseball, he loved watching them play football and basketball. His love for deer hunting with Tyler, Dad and Uncle
Jerry was incredible. He also loved fishing at Lake Erie with his family and friends.
Tim loved traveling with his boys, if it was out west or to the beach with Tami, he never turned down a time to be with his family or see the country.
Tim never missed a chance to watch the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes or the Cleveland Browns with his family. His loved ones will sadly miss listening to his one liners, sports knowledge and all his stories of his travels. Tim's infectious smile and laugh will be greatly missed by all.
Tim was a member of Perrysville Baptist Church.
There will be a graveside service Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jeromesville Cemetery with Howdy Burnett officiating.
In order to keep friends and family safe we ask you to wear a mask and social distance. The family asks that no one comes close to the parents/grandparents due to COVID. Thank you, and we plan to have a Celebration of Life, next summer at Tim & Tami's house to celebrate Tim and hear many stories from co-workers, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask memorial contributions be sent to Hillsdale Athletic Boosters 485 Twp. Rd. 1902 Jeromesville, OH 44840.
Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com
.