Timothy Patrick Black
Mansfield - Timothy Patrick Black, 66, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home. Born April 22, 1953 in Galion, Ohio, he was the son of Earl C. and Patsy (Sampley) Black.
Timothy retired from AK Steel and was a member of the United Steel Workers Union #169 for over 27 years. He met his wife Martha in 1995 and they were married in September 2010. Timothy was an amazing story teller and enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed fishing especially at Bobo's pond. He enjoyed his time at home gardening, mowing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Martha (Saltz) Black; mother, Patsy (Sampley) Black; step sons, James Howe and Nathan Howe; stepdaughter, Keri Howe; granddaughters, Brittany, Kaylee, Cambree, Kierstyn, Kalysta and Kiera; family friend, Anita Beaver; his brother, Tarey "Terry" (Joyce) Black; sister, Tina (Tracy) Price; and niece, Carla (Ross) Wind and their children, Remington and Carter.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Earl C. Black; grandparents, Blanche "Bobo" Roy Sampley; and beloved dog, Thome.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019