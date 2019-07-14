|
|
Timothy Weaver
Mansfield - Timothy Alan Weaver, 68, of Galion, Oh. passed away Wednesday, July 10th after a short battle with kidney cancer. He was born March 7, 1951, in Shelby, Ohio to Joseph and Dolores (Eberl) Weaver. Tim retired from Covert Manufacturing in 2013 where he was a tool grinder for 32 years. Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He could always be found sitting at the drive thru window at Wendy's eating his chili and frosty waving at everyone that passed. Tim was known by family and friends as being the "King of Rig" because of his ability to fix and/or make anything work. In his free time, he enjoyed metal detecting, gold panning, treasure hunting at garage sales, playing with his dog Casey and goofing around with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Conkright) Weaver; daughters Amy (Geoff) Gay of Mount Gilead and Karey (Nick) Gentile of Chardon; grandchildren Nicky and Bella Gentile, Andrew and Jacob Martin; siblings, Roger (Barb) Weaver, Gerald Weaver, Donald (Margaret) Weaver of Shelby, Edward (Marian) Weaver, Peggy Mowery of Galion and Sally Horner of Plymouth and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial service will be after Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shelby, Oh. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is assisting the family with arrangements. On line expressions may be made at www.ohiocremation.org.
Published in the News Journal on July 14, 2019