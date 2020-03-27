|
|
Tina Renà Mollohan
Mansfield - Tina Renà Mollohan, 47, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Tina was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on June 14, 1972 but spent most of her life in Pikeville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Donnie Boyd and Priscilla Ann (Sturgill) McKinney.
Tina was one of a kind with a touch of sass. Her bubbly and infectious personality made her easy to love and to befriend. Tina was employed at Avita Health Systems in the billing department. With a love of cosmetics, Tina became an Independent Consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She loved looking her best and her make up was always on point. She was a coordinator with F.L.A.G which is a program for exchange students in homes, and Tina hosted many exchange students herself. She was a huge shopper and was always up for a shopping trip. She loved being outdoors and visiting many State Parks. Tina enjoyed cooking, and trying to bake which she found challenging to say the least. Mostly Tina was a devoted mother, and grandmother and cherished time spent with her family. Tina's passing will certainly leave a void in the hearts of her family and friends, as she was loved by everyone that knew her.
She leaves behind her husband, Christopher Mollohan; her daughters, Danielle Justice and Lindsey Justice; her grandchildren, Layden, Logan and Lucas; and a brother, Kenneth Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Darren Boyd; and a sister, Nina Boyd.
The family will observe private services. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tina to the . The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Tina Mollohan.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020