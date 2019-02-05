|
|
Tod N. Metcalfe
Ontario - Tod N. Metcalfe, 66, of Ontario, passed away just after midnight on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Sally (Newton) Metcalfe.
As a pillar in the Mansfield car scene for over 50 years, Tod was known by just about everyone. He spent 45 of those years at Graham Chevrolet, where he wore many hats. But by far, his favorite passion was helping his friends, family and thousands of customers purchase their used cars. Tod could always be seen on the lot, whether it was 95° or 5°, he was always walking the lot. He never met a stranger and was a legend in auto sales.
Known for his infectious laugh, Tod was everyone's friend and wonderful to be around. He made many friends at his home church, Ontario United Methodist. He married his best friend, Marilyn Seveigny, and they honored their vows for 28 treasured years. His loving and caring son, Michael, tirelessly looked after Tod for the last two years, sharing many special moments that will be treasured forever.
Tod is survived by his wife, Marilyn Metcalfe; son, Michael (Kristin) Seveigny of Mansfield; two daughters, Wendy (Bobby Grider) Metcalfe of Ontario and Kimberly Metcalfe of Ontario; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Seveigny Miller, Aiden Metcalfe, Michael D. Seveigny, Ethan Rogers, Aidan Rogers, Ethan Grider, Nolan Grider and Addison Grider; and three great-grandchildren, Leah, Parker and Casper Miller. He is also survived by one brother, Ted Metcalfe of Mount Vernon; three brothers-in-law, Roger (Wendy) Eddleblute, Rodney (Sue) Eddleblute and Ronald (Debbie) Eddleblute; a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Michael) Grieves; numerous nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friends and classmates of Mount Vernon, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Annie Metcalfe.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m and 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Karen Wagenhals will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019