Tom C. Vassel
Mansfield - Tom C. Vassel, 95, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Jennings Center in Garfield Heights. Born November 6, 1924, in Mansfield, he was one of five children born to Christ and Anna Vassel.
A hard worker, Tom took over the grocery store that his parents owned, North End Grocery, and retired as a Supervisor from Westinghouse following 44 1/2 years of service. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State University football team, walking his dog, Bo and driving his cars around. Tom also enjoyed being around his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Tom, Fanny and Jim (Nicole); his grandchildren, Kristina, Nickole, Tony, Brandon, Nico, Aaron, Alexander and Nicholas; and his great grandchildren, Jadon and Alyssa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theodora (Naoum) Vassel; his son, Bill Vassel; and his siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Jennings Center, 10204 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019