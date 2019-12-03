|
Tom Carroll
Bellville - Thomas Adam Carroll, Jr., 75, of Bellville, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside on November 29 with numerous family and friends surrounding him in love after a sudden illness.
Tom was born on September 6, 1944 in Sidney, Ohio and was the son of Thomas, Sr. and Wathena Ann (Swank) Carroll. While showing hogs at the county fair, a beautiful young lady named Mary Lou O'Diam caught his eye and after 4 years of dating, the pair married on September 10, 1966 in Pleasant Hill.
After graduating from Covington High School, Tom served in the US Air Force and spent most of his enlisted time in Germany and California. Tom was a farmer and loved caring for his animals and his crops. In addition to farming, he spent many years in the world of business, including numerous years with Chemlawn Corporation (now TruGreen) providing lawn care to customers and then moving into management for several years before retiring to his beloved farm.
Running was always close to his heart from high school into his adult years. Football, track, and cross country were his favorites in high school and throughout his adult years he participated in numerous marathons and mini-marathons. Tom was a fanatic fan of football especially OSU. He was a proud member of the NRA and New Life Church of Christ in Bellville. Tom put his family first and he attended as many of his grandkids' activities as possible.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Mary Carroll of Bellville; daughter Patricia (Dave) Fackler; son Ken Carroll; daughter-in-law Karen Urschel Carroll; grandchildren Walker (Taylor) Fackler, Morgan Fackler, Riley Fackler, Garrett Carroll, and Brayden Carroll; siblings Keytha Rouse, Gil (Jane) Carroll, and Connie (Terry) Updike; special family friends Sam Oliver, Ali Maynard, and John Kuelling; along with a host of lifelong friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Tom & Wathena Carroll.
His family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wed, Dec 4, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Road). A memorial service honoring his life will be held 11 am Thursday at New Life Church of Christ (195 W Durbin Ave in Bellville) officiated by Pastor Steve Kistler with military honors performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville. His final resting place will be in Bellville Cemetery at a later date. Those who come to the visitation or memorial are invited to wear Ohio State apparel in Tom's memory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Mohican School of the Out-of-Doors, New Life Church of Christ, or the American Red Cross may be brought to his services or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
