Tom Huff
Mansfield - Tom Huff, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Tom was born on August 7, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Donovan "Tom" and Margaret (Bartram) Huff Jr.
Tom was employed for thirty plus years at Ontario Schools as a bus driver and in maintenance. A loyal family man, Tom loved his family and considered them his friends as well. An outdoor enthusiast, Tom enjoyed everything about nature, hunting, fishing, camping, and playing with his black lab, Gunner, were some of his favorite activities. With the love of the outdoors, he greatly enjoyed spending time in Kentucky and West Virginia. Many cherished memories were made during weekend trips to Lake Erie and yearly trips to the Smokies that Tom and Betty took together. Tom was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed watching and cheering on his favorites. Tom received the gift of extended life from his sister, Kay Moore, when he received a kidney transplant 23 years ago.
Tom leaves behind to cherish many fond memories his wife whom he married on November 21, 1978 and were blessed with 41 years of marriage together, Betty (Carter) Huff; his daughter, Sarah Huff; his daughter-in-law, Becca Huff; granddaughter, Gabbi Huff; his sisters, Joy (Ed) Tinkham and Kay (Don) Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. As Tom received an extension to his life through transplantation, please consider making memorial contributions to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019