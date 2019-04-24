|
Toni Wyatt
Mansfield - Toni Wyatt, 63, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. Born June 19, 1955 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Jack and Beulah (Cochran) Wyatt.
Toni was a happy and joyful person whose positivity was contagious to everyone in her life. Along with her mother and other family members, she owned and operated Fritz Café for over 25 years. There she made lifelong friends and lasting memories. She enjoyed being outdoors whether it was gardening or just enjoying watching wildlife. Toni loved her three dogs and two cats. She especially loved her son, family, and friends and her unimaginable strength and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed by anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She is survived by her son, David Wyatt, her siblings Sandy (Ed) Danals and Lisa "Samie" Kenniston, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Cantrill; and two sisters, Rube Davenport and Judy Watson.
A memorial service for Toni will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 541 Springmill Street, Mansfield at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with lunch to follow. Services will be conducted by Reverend Ronald Daley.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses will be accepted by her family.
