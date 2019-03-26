Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Allen Perry Sr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tony Allen Perry Sr. Obituary
Tony Allen Perry Sr.

Mansfield - Tony Allen Perry Sr., 65, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio. Tony was the son of Mayo Allen Perry and Ona Delores Butler.

Tony attended the Morehead Kentucky college. He retired from the CSX Railroad just two years ago, after being employed 40 years. He was a Veteran in the United States Army where he was rewarded the Redeye Team Chief Leader. Tony was an avid fisherman, and was always in search of a lucrative garage sale or flea market.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen (Lawhorn) Perry; sons, Tony Allen Perry Jr. of Mansfield and Dwain Christopher Perry of Lexington; grandchildren, Cassidy Jo Gordon and Addin Jacob Perry; sisters, Rose Webb and Shirley Thompson of Olive Hill, KY; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Perry of Mansfield and Rocky (Wendy) Perry of Medina; and a cousin who was more like a brother, Dwain (Patricia) Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Charlotte Faye and Connie Sue Perry.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Squad will perform military honors at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OhioHealth Hospice.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now