Tony Allen Perry Sr.
Mansfield - Tony Allen Perry Sr., 65, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1954 in Mansfield, Ohio. Tony was the son of Mayo Allen Perry and Ona Delores Butler.
Tony attended the Morehead Kentucky college. He retired from the CSX Railroad just two years ago, after being employed 40 years. He was a Veteran in the United States Army where he was rewarded the Redeye Team Chief Leader. Tony was an avid fisherman, and was always in search of a lucrative garage sale or flea market.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen (Lawhorn) Perry; sons, Tony Allen Perry Jr. of Mansfield and Dwain Christopher Perry of Lexington; grandchildren, Cassidy Jo Gordon and Addin Jacob Perry; sisters, Rose Webb and Shirley Thompson of Olive Hill, KY; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Perry of Mansfield and Rocky (Wendy) Perry of Medina; and a cousin who was more like a brother, Dwain (Patricia) Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Charlotte Faye and Connie Sue Perry.
Friends and family may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Squad will perform military honors at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019