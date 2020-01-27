|
|
Tony L. Blackburn
Mansfield - Tony L. Blackburn, 68, of Mansfield, passed away at The Good Shepherd Rehabilitation and Healthcare Campus on Friday, January 24, 2020. Tony was born on May 18, 1951 in Kentucky. He was the son of Ruby (Prater) Blackburn.
Tony spent 50 years working in the concrete business. You could often find Tony enjoying a good movie or watching sports. Fishing and bird watching were some of Tony's favorite hobbies.
Tony leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Evelyn M. (Schunatz) Blackburn; his sons, Zachary (Allison) Blackburn of Akron and Brian Blackburn of Minnesota; and his sister, Shiela (Mike) Hughes of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020