Tonya Lynn Tilton
Tonya Lynn Tilton

Bellville - Tonya Lynn Tilton, age 47, of Bellville passed away Friday morning, July 17, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a 35 year battle with diabetes.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 am in Zion (Four Corners) Cemetery. Pastor Dave Bates will officiate.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bellville-Jefferson Township Rescue Squad.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary.






Published in News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion (Four Corners) Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
