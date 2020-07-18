Tonya Lynn Tilton
Bellville - Tonya Lynn Tilton, age 47, of Bellville passed away Friday morning, July 17, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a 35 year battle with diabetes.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 am in Zion (Four Corners) Cemetery. Pastor Dave Bates will officiate.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bellville-Jefferson Township Rescue Squad.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bellville-Jefferson Township Rescue Squad.
