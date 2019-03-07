Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wappner Cremation Center
1327 Ashland Road
Tonya Mae Moore


1986 - 2019
Tonya Mae Moore Obituary
Tonya Mae Moore

Mansfield - Tonya Mae Moore, 32, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Tonya was born on July 28, 1986 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. The daughter of Thomas Moore and

Roseann Shaffer.

Tonya attended Ontario Schools and played basketball in school. She was a mother of three children of whom she loved dearly. She was loved and adored by her mother and children. Tonya had a heart of gold, very kind and loving and always thinking of others. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her pride and joy whom she loved: her children, Nicholas, Nathan and Dakota; her mother and step-father, Roseann and Clyde Shaffer; brother, Ryan Moore; sister, DJ Moore; father, Thomas (Margaret) Moore; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her boyfriend, John Smith.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve Tonya's family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
