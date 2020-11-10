Tosca V. Kessler
Mansfield - Tosca V. Kessler (nee Simmons), 92, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 9, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rosa Simmons; loving husband, Lamar Kessler; son, Alan Kessler; grandson, Aaron Kessler; all five of her siblings, Ameleto, Secondo (Red), and Ermando (Mondy) Simmons, and Irene Griffith (nee Simmons).
She is survived by her sons, Greg (Mary Jo) Kessler and Randy Kessler; her grandchildren, Sarah (Dominic) Mihalik, Sean Kessler (Becca), Aubrey (Kristen)Kessler, Ryan Kessler, Jason Kessler, and Heather Kessler; her great-grandchildren, Grace and Maura Mihalik, Madelyn and Michael Kessler, and Sophie and Sadie Kessler; and treasured best friend, Connie Hunter.
Tosca grew up in Glen White, West Virginia and raised her family with her husband in Mansfield. Tosca was loved by all who knew her. She had a contagious laugh, joyful heart, and was always putting others before herself. She shared her love of Jesus with everyone. Tosca worked hard her entire life, and had a keen appreciation and dedication to keeping a clean, organized home. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her plants. Tosca loved her family beyond measure and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Special thanks to the Brethren Care Village staff for their incredible care over the past year and to all the caregivers from Hospice of North Central Ohio for their compassionate care during the last ten days of her life.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, OH 44805.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com