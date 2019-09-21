|
|
Tralyn T Smith
- - Tralyn T Smith, age 17. Sunrise February 20, 2002 and Sunset August 31, 2019. Tralyn loved football and art and worked with Job Corp. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother Sarah Smith. Left to cherish his memory, mother Edna Lynn Smith and father, Edgar L. Hamilton; grandparents, Patsy Hamilton, Frank Hamilton, Olivia Jones and Willie Mack; siblings Qurtevin Smith, Robert Smith, Quortez Grier, and KyRianna Hamilton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at The New Community Temple Church of God In Christ, 338 Harker St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019