Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
The New Community Temple Church of God In Christ
338 Harker St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tralyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tralyn T. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tralyn T. Smith Obituary
Tralyn T Smith

- - Tralyn T Smith, age 17. Sunrise February 20, 2002 and Sunset August 31, 2019. Tralyn loved football and art and worked with Job Corp. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother Sarah Smith. Left to cherish his memory, mother Edna Lynn Smith and father, Edgar L. Hamilton; grandparents, Patsy Hamilton, Frank Hamilton, Olivia Jones and Willie Mack; siblings Qurtevin Smith, Robert Smith, Quortez Grier, and KyRianna Hamilton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at The New Community Temple Church of God In Christ, 338 Harker St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now