Treva Mae (Miles) Lee
Mansfield - Treva Mae (Miles) Lee, 97 a life long resident of Mansfield, Ohio, peacefully completed her journey on April 17, 2020. Treva was born on September 29, 1922 to the late Ralph SR, and Blanche (Thoma) Miles also of Mansfield.
Treva attended Mansfield Senior High School where she was a drummer in the marching band. She worked at Westinghouse, and for the Mansfield City Schools. Treva was a loving, and giving woman and was devoted to caring for her family, she truly loved life and it showed. Even after she raised her family, she chose to also raise her eldest grandchildren as though they were her own. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating, dancing, and getting together with friends and family to play cards on weekends. She had been a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge for many years with her late husband. She bowled on various leagues with her sons, daughters in law and grandchildren from 1985 to 2008. The highlight of her week were weekly card games with her family and she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians play baseball. She would exclaim, "Come on, somebody needs to hit a home run!" and, "I guess I'll go to bed so they can win."
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Michael R. and Evelyn (Shenberger) Lee of Lucas, and her son and daughter in law , John W. And Fay (Yates) Lee, who lovingly cared for her for many years at her home; her grandchildren, Robert E. "Rob" Lee JR, Renee A. (Lee-Wilson) Hodde and her husband, Rock Hodde, Stephanie A. Lee, Laura M. (Lee) Weisman, John W. Lee JR and his wife Stephanie L. Lee, and Jason M. Lee; her great-grandchildren, Amber L. (Morgan-Daugherty) Fliger, Jerry "Bud" who she sometimes called Ted, Fliger, Zachary K. Wilson, Haley O'Rourke, Erica N. Lee, Mike Cornet, Kevin Ailstock (Kaitlynn Christian), Celeste Weisman, Allie Weisman, Cameron Boyce, Alanna Lee, and Zane Rietshlin; her great-great grandchildren, Miles, Logan, Gracie, Charlie, Rosie, Michael, Annaleece, and Hazel, as well as her cousin, Gloria Mitchem.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Ralph Miles; her loving husband, Robert E. Lee; her son, Robert E. Lee SR; her brother, Ralph Miles; her sisters, DaLee Schroff, Mary Higgs, and Ruth Yarman as well as her great-grandson, Andrew J Morgan II.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will observe private services with burial in Oak Grove Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Lee family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020