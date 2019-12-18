|
Trevor D. Philpott
Mansfield - Trevor D. Philpott of Mansfield, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 20. His spirit lives on to inspire all of us to pursue our dreams.
He was born on April 19, 1999, in Ashland, Ohio. Trevor was a very accomplished drummer, inspired by his uncle, Erick, and instructed by Bill Fowles during high school. He lived, breathed, ate and drank music. He enjoyed marching, concert, jazz and pep bands in school and started playing in his first professional band, Flashback Humor, at the age of 16. He was currently a member of the band, AtomAdam, with his band brothers, Chase Beaire and Zarin Medina. Trevor played at many venues, both in and out of the state, while he was touring and made many treasured friends along the way. He loved the local arts community and was involved in many aspects. Trevor's creativity knew no bounds and he was generous with his time with others, encouraging them to explore their passion.
Trevor was incredibly nurturing. He was protective and loyal and had a kind and spiritual soul. His laid back demeanor was evident and he was a respectful, hardworking young man. When he was younger, he was involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and this developed a strong sense of compassion and service to others. He had many jobs over the years to support his dream of touring in the band and they included: Gionino's Pizza, Ashland Cleaning, Chipotle, Barrington Deli and Wishmaker House. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, mushroom hunting and star gazing. Trevor will live on through the compassionate legacy of organ donation. His gift will enable others to live their lives to the fullest.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Jeffrey Philpott; mother, Shelly Philpott (Martin Robinson); sister, Darcy Philpott (Aaron Gladney); soulmate, Teya Schendel; grandmothers, Barbara Philpott and Karen Sue First; aunts and uncles, Greg Philpott, Erick (Valerie) First, Brandy (Dave) Yockey and Kristy (Floyd) DeVore; four nieces and nephews, Ty, Kycen, Keyondre and Ziyonna; six cousins, Zane First, Aubrey First, Natalie First, Paige Yockey, David Yockey, and Harper First; and his housemates, Chase Beaire, Zarin Medina, Nick Ulery, Kaitlyn Schmitz and Nataleigh Everett. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Daniel Philpott, Robert First and Henry Huff Jr.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. To honor Trevor's passion for music, which was cultivated at his high school, the school is planning to create a memorial music scholarship in his memory for Madison High School students. Contributions may be made to the Madison High School Band Department.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019