Tricia Kehl
Bellville - Tricia Kehl, 40, of Bellville passed away Sunday June 14, 2020.
The daughter of Bob and Janice (Ball) Long, Tricia was born August 12, 1979. Growing up in North Liberty, Tricia loved her country upbringing. She even counted it a blessing. As a young girl she preferred to be outside working alongside her dad. She loved nature, working in the garden, helping with odd jobs and canning homegrown vegetables. Tricia's strong work ethic pushed her to succeed in 4-H and in academics. A straight-A student, she was also on the cheerleading team.
It was in high school that she first met Andy Kehl. Tricia graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1998 and continued her education at the Ohio State University earning her master's degree in Elementary Education. Tricia and Andy were married September 9, 2000 in Butler.
Tricia's high standards and perfectionism drove her to become a successful teacher. She taught kindergarten, third grade, and was the school librarian at Stingel Elementary in Ontario. In 2003 she received the teacher of the year award for Ontario Schools. Just a few years later, Tricia was nominated and awarded the WalMart Teacher of the Year (one of only five awards given each year throughout the state of Ohio). She worked hard and studied hard, often working from sunup to sundown.
For over 10 years, she dedicated her summers working as a councilor for Taber College, mentoring the inner city youth.
Tricia also worked at MidOhio Educational Service Center. At that time she earned her math endorsement from the Ohio State University. Tricia taught other educators in creative and new ways in teaching elementary math.
Tricia loved her daughters Andrea and Malayna so much. She made sure they were involved in church youth groups, cheerleading, basketball, and numerous other groups.
She served as past board member at Impact Church. She was a member at Storyside serving as GROW Facilitator. Tricia helped individuals strengthen their relationship with God, discover their special, unique gifts and personalities and experience the heart of Storyside.
Tricia cherished time spent with family, especially at the family cabin in West Virginia. She will be remembered as a loving, caring country girl at heart.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Kehl of Bellville, daughters Andrea and Malayna Kehl of Bellville; father Bob Long of Butler; two brother's Todd (Jeannie) Long of Bellville and Trent (Julie) Long of Butler; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins extended family, and close friends.
Tricia was preceded in death by her mother Janice Long.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Storyside Church, 541 State Route 97 West, Bellville, Ohio where her funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Pastor Micah Pelkey will officiate and burial will follow in North Liberty Cemetery in Knox County.
In continuing her passion for education, memorial contributions to the Tricia Kehl Memorial Fund (a college fund established for her daughter's education) may be made directly through Mechanics Bank, or during her visitation services. Please make checks payable to, Tricia Kehl Memorial Fund.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Tricia's family. Send them a note of sympathy and support—and watch her tribute video at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Bellville - Tricia Kehl, 40, of Bellville passed away Sunday June 14, 2020.
The daughter of Bob and Janice (Ball) Long, Tricia was born August 12, 1979. Growing up in North Liberty, Tricia loved her country upbringing. She even counted it a blessing. As a young girl she preferred to be outside working alongside her dad. She loved nature, working in the garden, helping with odd jobs and canning homegrown vegetables. Tricia's strong work ethic pushed her to succeed in 4-H and in academics. A straight-A student, she was also on the cheerleading team.
It was in high school that she first met Andy Kehl. Tricia graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1998 and continued her education at the Ohio State University earning her master's degree in Elementary Education. Tricia and Andy were married September 9, 2000 in Butler.
Tricia's high standards and perfectionism drove her to become a successful teacher. She taught kindergarten, third grade, and was the school librarian at Stingel Elementary in Ontario. In 2003 she received the teacher of the year award for Ontario Schools. Just a few years later, Tricia was nominated and awarded the WalMart Teacher of the Year (one of only five awards given each year throughout the state of Ohio). She worked hard and studied hard, often working from sunup to sundown.
For over 10 years, she dedicated her summers working as a councilor for Taber College, mentoring the inner city youth.
Tricia also worked at MidOhio Educational Service Center. At that time she earned her math endorsement from the Ohio State University. Tricia taught other educators in creative and new ways in teaching elementary math.
Tricia loved her daughters Andrea and Malayna so much. She made sure they were involved in church youth groups, cheerleading, basketball, and numerous other groups.
She served as past board member at Impact Church. She was a member at Storyside serving as GROW Facilitator. Tricia helped individuals strengthen their relationship with God, discover their special, unique gifts and personalities and experience the heart of Storyside.
Tricia cherished time spent with family, especially at the family cabin in West Virginia. She will be remembered as a loving, caring country girl at heart.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Kehl of Bellville, daughters Andrea and Malayna Kehl of Bellville; father Bob Long of Butler; two brother's Todd (Jeannie) Long of Bellville and Trent (Julie) Long of Butler; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins extended family, and close friends.
Tricia was preceded in death by her mother Janice Long.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Storyside Church, 541 State Route 97 West, Bellville, Ohio where her funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Pastor Micah Pelkey will officiate and burial will follow in North Liberty Cemetery in Knox County.
In continuing her passion for education, memorial contributions to the Tricia Kehl Memorial Fund (a college fund established for her daughter's education) may be made directly through Mechanics Bank, or during her visitation services. Please make checks payable to, Tricia Kehl Memorial Fund.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Tricia's family. Send them a note of sympathy and support—and watch her tribute video at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.