Trish Miller
Mansfield - On April 2, 2020, Trish Miller, 57, left the earth to party in Heaven with her mother. Trish was born in Crestline, Ohio on April 19, 1962 to the late Geraldine "Jerry" (Fisher) Miller and Harlan Miller.
Trish enjoyed camping and long nights by the fire. She was an avid prankster, often found in her guerilla costume or scaring kids at Halloween. A friend to those of all ages, Trish knew no stranger. She fostered several children throughout the years, maintaining those relationships to this day. Trish ran her own cleaning business successfully since 2010.
Trish was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine "Jerry" Miller. She is survived by her father, Harlan Miller; her son, Dave (Tracy) Myers; her daughters, Ashley (Jason Johnson) Myers and Haley (CJ) Runyon; her brothers, Steve (Jill) Miller and Andrew (Jackie Marsano) Miller; her sisters, Carla Miller, Darla (Jose Sanchez) Evans and Paulette (Scott Adams) Miller; nine grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Paige Eldridge, Mady Myers, Peyten Myers, Jai'lyn (Zach Taylor) Johnson, Jayden Allen, Janiya Bays, Trinity Burgy and Hayden Runyon; her great granddaughter, Oakley Taylor; nephews, Ian Evans, Jordan Miller, Zach Miller, Cody Miller, Jacob Miller, Jared Miller and Forrest Hale; her niece, Kelsey (Andy) Simpson; her boyfriend, Steve Simon; and lifelong friend, Shelly Fry.
There will be no services as Trish strictly advised everyone that she wished not to have any services.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020