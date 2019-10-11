|
|
Tucker L. Baughman
Mansfield - Tucker L. Baughman, 24, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Tucker was born on July 13, 1995 in Mansfield, to Ralph E. and Michelle L. (Stallings) Baughman. Tucker was an amazing father to his precious boys. He enjoyed paving their pathway to become fine young gentlemen by teaching them how to grill, fish and to always love one another. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, dub-stepping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Mason and Karson Baughman; mother and step-father, Michelle (Randy) Wenzel; girlfriend, Becca Hostetter; mother of his children, Sierra Sturgill; siblings, Kyle (Heather) Baughman, Billie Jo (Timothy) Sturgill, and Trevor (Heavyn) Baughman; grandmother, Carol (Marvin) Baughman; nephew, Trevor Sturgill; step-brothers, Nick (Amanda) Wenzel, Corey (Mallory) Wenzel; step-sister, Heather; aunts and uncles, Teresa (Billy) Bays, Robin (Kim) Elliot, Mike (Tracy) Stallings, Randy (Opal) Stallings, Gary Baughman, and Lisa (Mott) Wenzel; numerous cousins; and special friends, Chris Webb, John Baker, Hailee Brady, and Amber Roberts.
Tucker was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Baughman; paternal grandfather, Ronald Baughman; maternal grandfather, Ronald Stallings; grandmother, Darlene Fenton; uncle, Glenn Baughman; and cousin, Cody Stallings.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Monday, October 14, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019