Twila June Alger
Ashland - Twila June Alger, 73, of Ashland, passed away at Kingston of Ashland on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Twila was born on June 26, 1945 in Johnstown, PA.
Twila was a devoted mother, and grandmother, and loved the cherished memories she shared with her family and church family. She was a member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church in Ontario where she served as a deaconess. She was very active and involved with the children's ministries for over 20 years, and had written three children's books. She loved reading her Bible daily and doing her Sudoku puzzles.
She leaves behind her son, Aaron Enzor of Dover, Delaware; daughter, Andrea Alger of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Keegan and Zackary Enzor; her sisters, Eva Mae (Jim) Brundage of Mansfield, Ohio, Lois Konves of Phoenix, Arizona, and Antha (Dennis) Reidl of Mansfield, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Grace and Maurine of California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Twila was preceded in death by her first husband, Don Enzor; second husband, Richard Alger for whom she was married for 41 wonderful years; parents, John and Evelyn; three brothers, Glenn, Jack and Clyde; and a sister, Alice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church, 1905 N. Lexington-Springmill Road, conducted by Pastor Les Vnasdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church or Pathways Hospice of Ashland, 1171 E. Main Street Ashland, Ohio 44805. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
A special thank you to Pathways Hospice and Kingston of Ashland for their special care to Twila during her illness.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019