|
|
Ulysees Crutchfield, Sr.
Mansfield - Ulysees Crutchfied, Sr., age 81, transitioned from this life on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
Ulysees, affectionally known as Tee, was born on March 5, 1938 to the late Robert & Beauty Crutchfield in Hillsboro, Georgia. Having lived in Mansfield, Ohio for the past 63 years, Tee was employed by Mansfield Foundry, formerly known as Ohio Brass Company, where he remained for the next 40 years, retiring upon the company's closure. Tee was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served on the Senior Usher Board. Keeping active after retirement, Tee became involved with handyman work, including painting, repairing, and taking care of not only his rental properties, but also his church and other customers. Tee also enjoyed bowling, CB radio (when it was the craze), fishing, hunting and drag racing where he also won several trophies. Having been a big fan of the Cleveland teams (especially the Browns), Tee would have been proud to hear about "OBJ" coming to the Browns!
Tee is survived by the following children: Rodrick Crutchfield, Ulysees "Porky" Crutchfield Jr., Mansfield, Cynthia Rouchion (Spouse: Eddie, Johns Creek, GA), and Other Children. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including special granddaughter, Kimberly Taylor; a host of nieces and nephews; one sister: Ola Mae Luckie, Mansfield, sister-in-law: Bonnie Crutchfield, Mansfield; and close confidant and friend, Betty Rembert, Mansfield.
In addition to his parents, Ulysees was also preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Robinson) Crutchfield, five (5) siblings: Emma D. Watkins, Dollie B. Whitening, Robert Crutchfield, Clarence Crutchfield, Sr, and Jimmy Crutchfield.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 @ 11:00am at the Providence Baptist Church with his Sunday School teacher and friend Minister John Bessick officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in the Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home daily from 2-8 p.m.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019