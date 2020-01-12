|
|
Ursula Margaret Unterwagner
Mansfield - Ursula Margaret Unterwagner, age 90 and a long-time resident of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on January 11, 2020 at The Waterford At Mansfield.
Born on September 28, 1929 in Galion, Ohio, Ursula was the daughter of Joseph Marion Unterwagner and Helen Margurite (Leppert) Unterwagner.
Ms. Unterwagner graduated in 1947 from Mansfield Senior High School. She went on to work for many of Mansfield's finest companies like Westinghouse Appliance, Therm-O-Disc, and United Telephone.
Ursula was an avid reader, lifelong Democrat, volunteer supporter of the Mansfield Art Center, and attended Saint Peter's Catholic Church. She was a huge supporter of Ohio State University football, enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends, and tippling the occasional cocktail. As a child she worked with her Dad at his Blue Star Lounge and said that she could "knock down a craps table in no time". Always wanting to learn new things, Ursula took flying lessons, golf lessons, photography classes, and even learned to belly dance. She loved promoting the fine City of Mansfield along with the great State of Ohio.
Beloved "Auntie Gig" is survived by nephews Joseph M. Unterwagner of Dublin, GA, Gregory R. Unterwagner of Saint Simons Island, GA, Thomas E. Unterwagner of Denver, CO and Darrick C. Unterwagner of Brunswick, GA and their spouses. Also great-nephews Justin Unterwagner, Evan Unterwagner, Bryce Unterwagner, Bailey Unterwagner and Eli Unterwagner. She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph R. Unterwagner.
Her ashes will be interred next to her mother's at Fairview Cemetery in Galion, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mansfield Art Center, the Friends of the Mansfield/Richland Public Library, or The Ohio State University Foundation.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020