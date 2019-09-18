|
|
Valerie Candice Slaton
Mansfield - Valerie Slaton's passion was her family….her husband Ben, three children Hayley, Lauren, and Evan, and infant granddaughter Ariah. A loving wife, mom, grandma, daughter and sister, she was a pillar of strength for her family.
No longer bound by the limitations of her tired, physical body, Valerie Candice Slaton passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home following a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. She was 46.
The daughter of Bobby and Viola (Smith) Meyer, Valerie was born September 1, 1973 in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1992 where she played softball and volleyball for the Tygers.
It was in 7th grade that she first began dating Ben Slaton. Nearly lifelong best friends, the two were married February 25, 1995. To Ben, she was his everything. They shared so many happy memories together as husband and wife.
For 15 years, Valerie worked for the Richland County Department of Human Services. Recently she was employed at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in the Social Services Department.
Valerie was her children's biggest fan. She could especially be seen and heard at Lexington volleyball games, sporting her purple and gold attire, she was intense, and loved every minute of it. Whether volleyball or flag football games, Valerie couldn't help but be a proud and vocal mother.
To say that Valerie enjoyed shopping may be a slight understatement. She was on the lookout for new outfits and absolutely loved finding the best deals. Beach vacations were her favorite. She always looked forward to vacationing at Myrtle Beach with her family. She wasn't one for big crowds and preferred family get-togethers on the weekends. That's where she was most comfortable and happy.
A strong believer in Christ, Valerie knew that the battles of this life were only temporary. That her eternal reward far outweighed any difficulties that may have recently been in her path.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Ben Slaton of Mansfield; three children Hayley (Aaron) Davis of Mansfield, Lauren Slaton of Mansfield, an Evan Slaton of Mansfield; parents Bobby and Viola Meyer of Lexington; granddaughter Ariah Davis of Mansfield; brother Keith (Stacie) Meyer of Columbus; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and large circle of friends.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 am at Mansfield First Assembly of God Church, 1000 McPherson Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Valerie's uncle, Pastor Mark Meyer will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses (please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Home).
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019