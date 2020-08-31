Valeta "Val" Charlene Miller
Mansfield - Valeta "Val" Charlene Miller, loving wife, and mother of three children, passed away, Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at the age of, 89, surrounded by her family.
Valeta was born February 26, 1931 in Bellville, OH. She was the sixth of seven children to the late Orville J. and Grace B. (Goodwin) Bemiller and was predeceased by five brothers and their respective spouses: Richard L. (Betty) Bemiller, Orville L. (Betty) Bemiller, Carlton D. (Evelyn) Bemiller, and infant twin brothers (Everett, who died shortly after birth and his brother who died at birth).
She married Frederick "Fred" James Miller August 10, 1957 at First United Methodist Church in Mansfield and celebrated 35 years together until his death July 2, 1992. She attended Ontario High School and graduated from the American School. She enjoyed many supervisory roles with Sears throughout her career and retired after 30 years.
Val had been a lifelong duplicate and social bridge player. She also loved to volunteer and combined these two favorite hobbies to create an extraordinary and fulfilling life. She was a VFW Lifetime Auxiliary Member and had supported numerous other veterans', community and church charities throughout the years. She was an avid Euchre player and most importantly loved to be surrounded by her family and many friends. She was much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who met her. She loved car racing, hosting innumerable family and holiday gatherings and was a member of the Ontario Methodist Church.
A wife, mother, daughter, sister, Aunt Valeta, grandmother,
great-grandmother "Gigi", and friend, Val was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit.
She is survived by her three children, Tonya Bowersock - Mansfield, James (Shelly) Miller of Hilliard and Kimberly Ann Miller of FL; her brother Larry (Sue) Bemiller of Candler, North Carolina; three grandchildren Anastasia Bowersock, Brittany Miller, Chad (Amanda) Miller; two great grandchildren, Emery and Peyton Miller; many nieces, nephews, cousins and ALL her wonderful friends.
A private graveside service will be held in Ontario Cemetery for immediate family. Memorial contributions honoring "Valeta's" spirit may be made to Ontario Methodist Church, 3540 Park Ave West, Ontario, OH 44906, or OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
"Her soul, like a star, beacons from above where the eternal are" (Eastern Proverb)