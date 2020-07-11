1/1
Vallie Caldwell
Vallie Caldwell

Columbia, MD -

Vallie Mae "Pat" CALDWELL, 97, transitioned this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lorien Nursing Center in Columbia, Maryland.

Mrs. Caldwell was born on Tuesday, April 24, 1923 to the late Theodore and Betty Mae (Morgan) Bridgeman in Canton, Mississippi and lived in Mansfield for 70 years. In 2012 Vallie moved to Maryland where she lived the last 5 years with two of her daughters. Vallie was a retired employee of Schaffer Valve Company. She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church serving as a member of the Deaconess Board, and Greenbrier Garden Club.

Vallie is survived by 3 daughters: Josephine "Tina" (Butler) Cornelius, Clarksville, Maryland, Gwendolyn (Warren) Gibson, Washington, DC, and Audrey (Bobby) Hargrove, College Park, Georgia; 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren; 1 sister: Geneva Jefferson, Mansfield, and sister-in-law: Ernestine Bridgeman, Columbus, Georgia.

In addition to her parents Vallie was preceded in death by her husband Wallace A. Caldwell, Sr.; 3 children Carolyn Caldwell Johnson, Edward Caldwell, and Wallace Allen Caldwell, Jr.; 6 siblings:

Ruby Jefferson, Mary Williams, Harrice Bridgeman, Luther Bridgeman, Roosevelt "Jack" Bridgeman and Lorenzo Bridgeman.

The family will receive friends in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services one hour prior to the funeral services. Masks will be required. A private funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gerald Murphy of Columbus delivering the eulogy and Minister Barry Lawrence presiding. Social distancing will be observed for 50 persons. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






Published in News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
