Vanessa Darlene Flannery
Mansfield - Vanessa Darlene Flannery, 56, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born September 4, 1962 in Kentucky.
Vanessa was employed as a Case Worker and thoroughly enjoyed helping children. A fighter, she valiantly fought cancer for the past 15 years. She enjoyed going to Mohican, Kingwood Center and Gorman Nature Center. Vanessa was a strong and protective mom and an amazing Nana who will be missed tremendously.
She is survived by her daughter, Devin (Brian) Harvey; her son, Dustin Flannery; her grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Layla Harvey; and her sister, Debbie Harvey who thought of Darlene as her strongest warrior.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Flannery; her mother and father, Margie and William "Pappy" Ward; and her beloved dog, King.
A Celebration of Vanessa's life will be held from 12:00 -3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Richland Rural Life Center (Redding Building), 969 Crall Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 24, 2019