1/1
Vanessa Faith Shenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vanessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanessa Faith Shenberger

Ashland - Vanessa Faith Shenberger, 60, of Ashland passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Norwalk, Ohio on March 11, 1960, the daughter of the late Charlene Ratliff.

Vanessa was a medical coder with Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. She was full of life and most content being outdoors. Vanessa cherished time spent with family. She was a member of the New London Eagles.

Vanessa is survived by her husband, Charles M. Shenberger; children, Karrie (Richard) Rogers of Ashland, OH and Tyler (Brenda Crumpler) Shenberger of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Hailey and Houston Rogers; siblings, Jack (Nancy) Ratliff of North Fairfield, OH, Gwyndle Kravec of Salisbury, MD and Charlene (Steve) Steffanni of Republic, OH and many nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich, OH. All attendees are ask to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with interment at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Ashland County Cancer Association, 1011 East Main Street, Suite B, Ashland, OH 44805. Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved